Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find 'stability' and 'peace of mind'

A Saudi man claims to have married 53 times in 43 years with an aim to find stability and peace of mind, not personal pleasure. 63-year-old Abu Abdullah has been nicknamed the 'polygamist of the century'.

Abdullah married for the first time at the age of 20, but after a few years, there were problems in his relationship. So, he decided to marry again at the age of 23.

"I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me," Abdullah told Saudi-owned television MBC.

He said, "When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children." According to Gulf news, when his first and second wives had issues with each other, Abdullah decided to marry for the third and fourth time. He later divorced his first two wives.

Reason for marrying 53 times

Abdullah said that the simple reason for his several marriages was his search for a woman who could make him happy.

He added that he tried to be fair to all his wives. Abdullah said that the shortest marriage lasted just one night. He admitted to having married foreign women during his overseas business trips. "I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice," he said.

He added, "Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one." According to reports, he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.

