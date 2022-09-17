Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find 'stability' and 'peace of mind'

Viral: The 63-year-old Saudi man said that his shortest marriage lasted just one night. He married for the first time at the age of 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Saudi man marries 53 times in 43 years to find 'stability' and 'peace of mind'
Photo: Pixabay

A Saudi man claims to have married 53 times in 43 years with an aim to find stability and peace of mind, not personal pleasure. 63-year-old Abu Abdullah has been nicknamed the 'polygamist of the century'.

Abdullah married for the first time at the age of 20, but after a few years, there were problems in his relationship. So, he decided to marry again at the age of 23. 

"I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me," Abdullah told Saudi-owned television MBC.

He said, "When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children." According to Gulf news, when his first and second wives had issues with each other, Abdullah decided to marry for the third and fourth time. He later divorced his first two wives.

Reason for marrying 53 times

Abdullah said that the simple reason for his several marriages was his search for a woman who could make him happy.

He added that he tried to be fair to all his wives. Abdullah said that the shortest marriage lasted just one night. He admitted to having married foreign women during his overseas business trips. "I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice," he said.

He added, "Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one." According to reports, he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.

READ | Viral video: Dunzo delivery boy runs beside train to deliver package, internet says 'DDLJ 2 leaked scene'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 455 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.