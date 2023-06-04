Viral: Saree-clad woman's gym workout video sets internet abuzz, leaves netizens divided

screengrab

New Delhi: Mastering the art of managing a saree can be quite a challenge. Keeping the pallu in place and ensuring the pleats stay intact, after dedicating an hour to perfecting them, can be a true headache. However, there are some individuals for whom wearing a saree is no big deal at all. Reena Singh, a fitness enthusiast, has taken this to a whole new level by showcasing her ability to effortlessly carry out her workout routine in a gym while wearing a saree.

Reena's dedication to fitness and her unique choice of attire has gained significant attention, thanks to a viral video shared on her Instagram profile. In the captivating clip, Reena confidently engages in her workout regime, all the while adorned in a beautiful saree. Her ability to seamlessly combine traditional attire with physical fitness has struck a chord with viewers, who are inspired by her demonstration of grace, strength, and adaptability.

The video serves as a testament to Reena's talent and determination, showcasing her passion for fitness and her ability to challenge conventional expectations. By breaking stereotypes and defying expectations, Reena encourages others to embrace their individuality and pursue their passions without limitations.

Through her videos, Reena showcases the versatility and adaptability of the saree, debunking the notion that it is solely meant for traditional occasions. She effortlessly demonstrates that with the right mindset and determination, one can conquer any challenge, even while sporting a saree.

Since its upload, the video featuring Reena's unique fitness routine while wearing a saree has garnered an impressive 190,000 likes and has sparked numerous reactions from viewers. People were truly astounded by Reena's ability to seamlessly execute her workout while donning traditional attire.

In the comments section, many viewers expressed their admiration and amazement at Reena's skills. Some were genuinely curious about her secret to maintaining a flawless workout routine while wearing a saree, seeking insights into her technique. Others acknowledged the difficulty of managing such a physically demanding routine while donning a saree and commended Reena's dedication and adaptability.

One Instagram user succinctly captured the sentiments of many, exclaiming, "Wow, this is amazing."

Another viewer raised a valid concern, questioning whether Reena would be at risk of injury without proper gym wear.

Reena's ability to captivate and inspire others through her workout routine in a saree has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. The engagement and discussions sparked by her video highlight the power of breaking stereotypes, pushing boundaries, and reimagining traditional norms in pursuit of personal passion and self-expression.

Reena has been consistently sharing videos of herself exercising in a saree, indicating that this is not her first time. Take a look here: