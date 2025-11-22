Viral Reddit photo shows Golden Retriever using a nebuliser as Delhi AQI worsens

In his post, the user stated that the pet has developed bronchitis -- a condition he attributed to Delhi's toxic air.

A Delhi resident shared a photo of his pet Golden Retriever hooked up to a nebuliser. With this photo, he has raised concerns about the rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

"The air is so bad that even my dog ​​is sick," the user said in a Reddit post on the r/Delhi account.

In his post, the user stated that the pet has developed bronchitis -- a condition he attributed to Delhi's toxic air.

The caption of the post read, "My dog ​​got bronchitis because of the air. The whole family is sick."

Undoubtedly, this photo has sparked concern among residents, as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again reached dangerous levels.

The post received hundreds of comments from people, who shared their struggles with respiratory illnesses during the polluted season.

One user urged immediate relocation: "Get out of Delhi somehow."

Some people spoke about years of dependence on inhalers and nebulizers. One user said, "When I was in Gurgaon, I had to put my son on Levolin and Budecort every winter. I bought a nebulizer to prevent colds. He would get sick about 2-3 times a month."

Another advised caution: "Please be careful when using nebulizers at home; clean and disinfect them thoroughly."

Stories of prolonged exposure during childhood also surfaced.

"I'm 18 years old now, and I grew up in Delhi for the first six years of my life. We had to use a nebulizer then too, and I remember when I moved to Chennai. Everything got much better after that."

One asthma sufferer explained how dire his current situation is: "I've had asthma since childhood and only once in my life, during Diwali a long time ago, did I need nebulization. Having to do nebulization every 6-8 hours is unimaginable."

Delhi was blanketed in thick fog on Friday morning, making it difficult for residents to breathe as air quality reached a 'very poor' 373, a slight improvement from the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

