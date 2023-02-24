Viral: Recreation of song 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' by Mumbai college students gives social media nostalgia | Photo: Instagram

Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na is a must-watch romantic movie starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza. "Kabhi Kabhi Aditi" is undoubtedly the movie's most beloved song among movie fans. A college in Mumbai recently posted a video of its students performing the entire song. They were observed wearing similar attire and attempting to replicate all the moments and sequences in the viral video in an effort to recreate the song perfectly.

The trending video will take you back in time and give you a nostalgic feeling. Since the original song was also filmed at St. Xavier's College, the comparison is accurate. The Extracurricular Committee of St. Xavier's College posted a popular song video to Instagram with the caption, "The Kabhi Kabhi Aditi moment we've all been waiting for!". Around 1.6 lakh people have seen and liked the viral video since it was posted on social media.

That was like living through the good old times for some folks. “Reminiscent, truly loved the notion....keep it up guys!” user posted. Another commented, “This is something beyond awesome”

