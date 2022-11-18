Viral: Rare 'fairy' horn grows on arm of 91-year-old woman in Taiwan | Photo: Facebook/@Dr.Wong.Hon.Phin

An extremely uncommon "fairy" horn is growing on the arm of an elderly Taiwanese woman and it has gained a lot of attention on social media. The horn is four centimetres wide and seven centimetres long. In Taiwanese media, the alleged horn has been referred to as a "referral form from Immortal Realm."

The disease is being treated for in Changhua's Xiuchuan Hospital by the unidentified 91-year-old pensioner. It is known as a cutaneous horn, a hard, conical projection from the skin made of compact keratin, according to Dr. Wong Hon Phin, who treated the woman. The medical staff noted that the patient was not currently taking any medications and had no background of sexually transmitted diseases.

The 91-year-old woman's right forearm was wrapped in bandages when she arrived at the clinic, but it was sticking out from the bandage, according to Dr. Wong's post. "Young doctors were surprised to see it. What surprised me even more was the "Fairy World Referral Form" handed over by the family members," the doctor's Facebook post said.

Any growth of this kind in Taiwan is thought to be the result of magic and devils, according to locals. In the Facebook post, Dr. Wong claimed that the woman had been advised to have the strange growth surgically removed, but he adviced the family and the junior doctors to diagnose it medically.

Earlier, a similar report from China claimed that a man had grown a two-inch-long horn on his private area. According to Daily Star, these cutaneous horns are typically brought on by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), poor hygiene, or a confluence of these factors.

Previously, a Chinese man's penis began to grow a two-inch-long 'horn'. The 43-year-old male patient sought medical attention after a "hard" and "yellowish-brown" growth appeared on his private area. Three years prior, when it was the size of a rice grain, doctors had to remove a mass resembling this one.

