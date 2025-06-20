Are you eating Ramen everyday, like a 'proper meal'? Well, there is a BIG warning for all the ramen lovers. Ramen noodles package comes with THIS deadly warning, watch video.

Are you eating Ramen everyday, like a 'proper meal'? Well, there is a big warning for all the ramen lovers. You may not know it but Ramen causes 'Cancer and Reproductive issues' and it is mentioned on its package itself. Shocking right? Like how cigarettes package have a cancer warning, Ramen package also do comes with this warning. The warning reads, 'Cancer and reproductive harm'. You may have not noticed it like many others. But an instagram user did and quickly posted a video about it online. The video was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘omggotworms’, and it went super viral. The video was captioned, "Wait… Ramen noodles come with this warning? Cancer + reproductive harm?? Read the labels carefully."



WATCH THE VIDEO:



Netizens reacts

It was a real eye opener for ramen obsessed people. They were having this 'toxic' thing and failed to read the warning at the back of the package. One netizen commented, "It’s been there since day one, ppl barely read the nutritional facts. You expect ppl to read the small print?!?".

Ramen lovers were shocked. One said, "Omgee not my buldak', while other said, 'Still going to eat it.'

While one user commented that, "It doesn’t even feel healthy when you eat it. Why eat those instead of spaghetti?", another said, "This is fake. I checked my buldak ramen packets, no such warning."