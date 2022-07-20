Punjab Police responds to man beaten up by woman's husband for texting ‘I like you’ to her

File photo

Police departments of every state in India are active on social media these days, especially on Twitter. The departments also hear complaints, addresses grievances, and even take tip-offs from netizens about crimes and other issues, besides issuing safety advisories and notices.

While Mumbai Police and Delhi Police's Twitter handle keeps up with the latest trends and share memes and jokes to spread awareness about safety and security, the police departments of other states are also not far behind in the game.

Most of these departments have gone viral many times for their quirky tweets and funny replies to bizarre requests.

In a similar case, Punjab Police has joined the social media quirk race with a cheeky reply to a user who claimed that he was beaten up by a man for sending an "I like you" message to his wife.

The Twitter user sought Punjab Police's help by writing he was worried about his safety. The tweet has been deleted.

The Twitter Sushant Dutt wrote: "Sir I send "I Like u" message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologize again and again. But now I m worried about by Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might be attack again: #PS D-Division Amritsar."

In reply, the Punjab Police wrote: "Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!"

