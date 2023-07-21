Viral post sparks debate as Gen Z intern demands 5 hours work and Rs 50k stipend

Gen Z Intern's Quest for Work-Life Balance: Viral Post Sparks Debate over 5 Hours Work and Rs 50k Stipend

New Delhi: A recent post by Sameera Khan, the Director of People Success at "infeedo" and the founder of Cafe Goldspot in Goa, has ignited a discussion on Twitter regarding the work-life balance sought by Gen Z professionals.

I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work.

Doesn't't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start up.

Also, wants 40-50k stipend.



God bless the future of work. — Sameera (@sameeracan) July 19, 2023

In her viral Twitter post, Khan shared her experience of interviewing a Gen Z intern who expressed a desire for a work-life balance and emphasized not working more than five hours a day. She wrote, "I was interviewing a Gen Z intern today, and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work."

The intern also mentioned that he prefers working at a startup over the traditional MNC culture and is seeking a stipend of 40-50k. Khan humorously concluded, "God bless the future of work."

Users on Twitter had mixed reactions to the intern's aspirations. Some supported the Gen Z's idea of work and shared positive experiences with their own Gen Z interns, who showed dedication and willingness to excel.

However, other users had contrasting views, humorously suggesting that the intern might change their mind suddenly after training, saying, "Well, not only this, in three months he will quit all of a sudden after training and say 'maza nahi aa raha hai'."

The Twitter discussion highlights the diverse perspectives on work-life balance and the future of work, particularly from the viewpoint of Gen Z professionals.