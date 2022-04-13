VIRAL: Picture of strange tool confuses netizens, do know what is it?

Science and technology have made many things easier in life, and they have advanced significantly in recent decades. Previously, water was taken from wells in villages, but these wells are now on the approach of being extinct. People hardly ever consume water drawn from a well anymore in any village. People used to take water from the well with a rope and bucket and drink it because it was the only supply of water in the communities.

A photo of a tool has recently gone viral on social media. This image may be unfamiliar to people who live in cities. But those who are a little older and live in the village may have some knowledge of the tools shown in this photograph. However, only a small percentage of the city's residents will be aware of this tool. This tool is still used in some rural regions today.

Many locations refer to the tool in the picture as a 'kanta,' while others refer to it as a 'jhaggad.' Its basic function is to fetch the bucket that has fallen into the well. The bucket that had stuck into the well was easily removed by the spikes attached to it.

An account named “dc sanjay jas” uploaded the image on Twitter, and it has received over 7,000 likes so far. Many users were interested in learning more about this tool, and some expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

