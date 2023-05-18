Viral pic of Bengaluru woman working on laptop while stuck in traffic divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous examples that demonstrate Bengaluru's culture of hustles. The city encourages people to aspire and recognise their ambitions, from chaiwalas who accept cryptocurrencies as payment to autowalas who have YouTube channels.

However, there are several photographs and films taken in Bengaluru that demonstrate how the atmosphere of hustle can also be toxic. Several companies' employees were observed working late to meet deadlines. Now a photo of a woman working on her laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike through Bengaluru's congested streets is going popular on the internet, illustrating just that. The photo was taken along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch. The picture was shared by a Twitter user Nihar Lohiya and it has elicted a wide range of reactions.

The shot, taken from a car, shows a woman riding pillion on a scooter. She was seen working on her laptop while stalled in traffic. "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a Rapido bike ride to the office" read the caption.

The snapshot sparked a Twitter conversation, with many criticising the hustling culture, excessive deadlines, and job pressure. While some individuals commented on how people actually give their all at work, others suggested that organisations adopt a flexible work structure that allows for working from home as well.

"Imagine the pressure if she has to work on a damn motorbike, Employers are so callous. But if she is late on her own accord, she is to blame." one user said.

"Imagine the pressure, the feeling of being lost in your own city where you work 10+ hours a day, the disdain, All she needed was a smooth, traffic-free route where she could commute calmly from her home without having to account for the "extra" hour it takes to go via a 5KM stretch." commented another person.