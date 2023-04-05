Search icon
Viral pic: NASA's Hubble Telescope spots 'strange' celestial object that is 390 million light-years far

The celestial object is in the constellation Lyra. NASA took to their official Instagram handle and shared the picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope shared amazing images of Z 229-15, a celestial object situated approximately 390 million light-years from Earth. The celestial object is in the constellation Lyra. NASA took to their official Instagram handle and shared the picture.

Take a look here:

An active galactic nucleus (AGN) is a small area at the center of some galaxies that is considerably brighter than the galaxy's stars, according to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). A quasar is a form of AGN that is extremely bright and located far from Earth. 

Seyfert galaxies are active galaxies that are still visible while hosting bright AGNs. It shows a spiral nebula.  

"Z 229-15 is one of those interesting celestial objects that, should you choose to research it, you will find defined as several different things: sometimes as an active galactic nucleus (an AGN); sometimes as a quasar; and sometimes as a Seyfert galaxy," Nasa said in a statement.

The specific post obviously went viral in quickly time. It garnered nearly 116,000 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. People flooded the comment section with their opinions.

Here's how the internet reacted: 

"Thank you for sharing it,  It's quite captivating" one person said.." "Awesome job, Hubble, Thank you for your wonderful photographs" said another. "That is so cool and interesting to see and learn," a third person commented. "OMG This looks so unreal!! ", added a fourth. 

 

 

 

 

