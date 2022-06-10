Viral pic! Indian couple drives Fortuner on Ladakh's sand dunes, gets an 'expensive' shock

Facebook (Leh Police)

Ladakh! The word brings ahead a picturesque visual in the mind of every traveller. From beautiful valleys to exquisite sand dunes, the region is a dream come true for tourists across the globe. However, regular tourist visits are now deteriorating the state of this amazing place.

Recently, a tourist couple was spotted driving a Toyota Fortuner SUV in the sand dunes of Hunder of Nubra Valley. In doing so, the couple flouted strict directions laid forth by the local authorities.

READ | ‘Bloopers’ from NASA show astronauts’ faulty Moon walk, video goes viral

Leh Police had shared a picture of the couple with the caption, "One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra's direction not to drive cars over dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law, and a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from them."

As part of punishment, the tourist couple had to give a bond of Rs 50,000. The fine was imposed for breaking rules of the local authority and for harming the beautiful site.

Besides stating the couple’s deed, the Leh police warned people against breaking rules in another post which read, "District police Leh requests tourists NOT TO PLY VEHICLES ON SAND DUNES as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders."

Leh Police’ appropriate action welcomed lots of praises from netizens across social media as people criticised the violators for disturbing the landscape and flouting rules to harm the site.

READ: Bizarre wedding celebrations! Couple exchanges snake garlands in Maharashtra, video goes viral

The incident took place at the Nubra Valley, where the Shlok and Siachen rivers meet each other. The valley is a few hours north of Leh and falls in a tehsil in the Leh District.

Many such videos continue to float across social media platforms. While netizens slam tourists for harming picturesque spots, little is being done to protect the sanctity of a touristic spot.

A couple of days ago, another tourist video had gone viral. The video showed an Audi SUV racing in the Pangong Lake while the tourists inside yelled hanging outside their car’s sunroof. The area around was polluted as the tourists threw bottles, packets and lots of other garbage in the lake.