Ever wondered how Delhi would look like if covered in snow? AI-generated viral pics show stunning view of Indian cities

The now-viral social media post uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide a glimpse of two cities, Delhi and Kolkata, that are heavily snowed in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Nearly everything is now possible to experience thanks to technological advancements in recent times. On social media recently, a tweet illustrating what Kolkata and New Delhi would look like covered in snow went viral. The now-viral social media post uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide a glimpse of two cities that are heavily snowed in.

A Twitter user by the name of Angshuman Choudhury posted a few AI-generated images of snow-covered cities. The iconic India Gate in Delhi and a historic gate in a byway in Old Delhi were both featured in one post, while Kolkata's streets, entire with trams and vintage cars, were shown in another.

Without a doubt, the pictures are incredibly magical and dreamy and have stunned the internet users. Moreover, Twitter user revealed that he used the Midjourney software to generate the images. Internet users are amused and mesmerised by the photos.

 

 

The viral post has received over 57,000 social media views since it was shared. One user commented, “Delhi resembles Kashmir to some extent... i suppose that's cuz Mughal architectural influence...”. While another wrote, “There’s just something so romantic about delhi.”

In another viral story, netizens are mesmerised by IAS officer Tina Dabi's simplicity. On YouTube, a video of her donning a simple and chic attire is going viral. IAS Tina Dabi can be seen in the video sitting at a conference while wearing a printed suit. Internet users laud her for her simplicity and aura.

READ | Commuters face massive traffic jam on Delhi, Noida roads as Ashram flyover shut; check alternate routes here

 

Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
