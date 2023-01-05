Ever wondered how Delhi would look like if covered in snow? AI-generated viral pics show stunning view of Indian cities | Photo: Twitter

Nearly everything is now possible to experience thanks to technological advancements in recent times. On social media recently, a tweet illustrating what Kolkata and New Delhi would look like covered in snow went viral. The now-viral social media post uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide a glimpse of two cities that are heavily snowed in.

A Twitter user by the name of Angshuman Choudhury posted a few AI-generated images of snow-covered cities. The iconic India Gate in Delhi and a historic gate in a byway in Old Delhi were both featured in one post, while Kolkata's streets, entire with trams and vintage cars, were shown in another.

Without a doubt, the pictures are incredibly magical and dreamy and have stunned the internet users. Moreover, Twitter user revealed that he used the Midjourney software to generate the images. Internet users are amused and mesmerised by the photos.

What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it. pic.twitter.com/PO1Shtbakq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) January 4, 2023

The viral post has received over 57,000 social media views since it was shared. One user commented, “Delhi resembles Kashmir to some extent... i suppose that's cuz Mughal architectural influence...”. While another wrote, “There’s just something so romantic about delhi.”

