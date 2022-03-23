Viral! Photographer faces flak for charging extra money to shoot plus-size models

A photographer is getting heavily criticised on social media after it was revealed that he charged extra fees to shoot plus-size models. The whole matter was brought to the attention by 24-year-old model Megan Mesveskas.

Mesveskas is a model and a founder of an agency named Nexus and had approached a well-known photographer, William Lords, asking about his rates and availability to photograph some of her clients.

Mesveskas later shared on TikTok an email she received from the photographer's studio manager who wrote that the price to shoot a "standard" model was $950, but the price for photographing a "plus-sized/curve" model was $1050.

READ | Pune criminal escapes prison cell in just 5 second – WATCH

Sharing a screenshot of the mail, the model wrote, "Yep, you’re reading that right. A curve or a plus-sized model is going to cost an extra hundred dollars."

Since being shared, the video is going viral on social media and has more than 1,600 likes on Mesveskas’ TikTok account.

READ | Caught on camera: Man pretends to fall, crushes gymgoer's skull with 20 kg weight

Sixtine Rouyre, a model signed to Model Nexus also released a message for the photographer on Instagram and wrote, "This is just one more example of how awful the modelling industry is to literally anyone over a size zero. Like, how does this make any f**king sense? How does it make sense to charge more because the person standing in front of you, that you’re taking photos of, is bigger?" the model said.

Speaking after the backlash, the photographer told Newsweek that he charges $100 more for curvy models because of the time and cost applied in fetching "creative and high end" clothing for the models.

“$100 is absolutely nothing compared to what I do for these girls,” he said.