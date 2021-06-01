Viral photo: The reason why groom touched his bride's feet leaves social media divided

To everyone's utter amazement, a photo of a groom bending before his bride and touching her feet is going viral on social media. The photo that is creating quite a buzz on the internet is in contrast to the Indian traditions where a bride usually touches the feet of her husband once the marriage is solemnized.

However, in the viral photo that is making rounds on the internet, we can see the opposite happening and this has raised many eyebrows. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user named Dr Ajit Varwandkar.

In his caption, Varwandkar wrote that the groom's side of the family was stunned to see him bowing down to his wife. The user further explains what the groom cited as his reasons for touching his newly wedded wife's feet.

In a series of tweets, Varwandkar also posted reasons the groom gave when he was asked about the tweak in the wedding ritual. The groom said, "She will carry on my lineage and will bring Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) to my home."

The groom further said, "She will give me the happiness of being a father, she will respect my parents, and she is leaving her family behind and building new bonds in my family”. “When she can do all this, can’t we even give a little respect, is it humorous to bow down in the feet of these women, then I don’t care about this age," the groom added.

The groom's reply got a mixed reaction on social media. While many people applauded the groom for showing respect towards his wife, there were some who questioned equality in marriage. One user wrote, "When women do and say similar things for men, it is termed as regressive and patriarchal."