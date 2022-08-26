Viral photo of family smiling at funeral leaves netizens confused: Here's what happened?

Photo: Twitter/@JKAmbika

On happy occasions, people frequently take family photos to commemorate and celebrate the occasion. However, a viral photo of a family from Kerala who attended the funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma has surfaced on the internet. The family photo, in which each member of the family is shown "smiling" widely, was shared on social media platforms.

New style of family photo in Kerala!! pic.twitter.com/q1GkgFmNS2 — Ambika JK (@JKAmbika) August 22, 2022

The family has received a lot of criticism online because people are accusing them of being insensitive. Some people have also publicly shown support in the meantime. The image was taken at Mariyamma's funeral, who passed away after being ill and bedridden for more than a year. Even though the photo was meant to be kept between family members only, it spread on social media.

A family member spoke with Mathrubhumi about the controversy around the photo and said, "Those who have only seen tears after death are the ones who cannot recognise the image. The deceased must be cheerfully farewelled rather than mourned. Similar to what we did, "they claimed.

According to reports, the funeral brought the family together because most of them reside abroad. Many users commented on the post, as one user commented, "Why are they smiling over a dead body??".

While another user came in support and wrote, "Socially and morally may not be right ... Practically that grany in coffin looks a 100 years... Seen so many kids.. grand kids.. and their kids. Even she would have been happy seeing them smile . Mukthi finally...".

