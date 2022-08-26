Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral photo of family smiling at funeral leaves netizens confused: Here's what happened?

The family photo, in which each member of the family is shown "smiling" widely, was shared on social media platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Viral photo of family smiling at funeral leaves netizens confused: Here's what happened?
Photo: Twitter/@JKAmbika

On happy occasions, people frequently take family photos to commemorate and celebrate the occasion. However, a viral photo of a family from Kerala who attended the funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma has surfaced on the internet. The family photo, in which each member of the family is shown "smiling" widely, was shared on social media platforms.

 

 

The family has received a lot of criticism online because people are accusing them of being insensitive. Some people have also publicly shown support in the meantime. The image was taken at Mariyamma's funeral, who passed away after being ill and bedridden for more than a year. Even though the photo was meant to be kept between family members only, it spread on social media.

A family member spoke with Mathrubhumi about the controversy around the photo and said, "Those who have only seen tears after death are the ones who cannot recognise the image. The deceased must be cheerfully farewelled rather than mourned. Similar to what we did, "they claimed.

READ | IAS officer Athar Khan shares beautiful photo with his fiancé Mehreen, wins netizens' hearts: See viral pic

According to reports, the funeral brought the family together because most of them reside abroad. Many users commented on the post, as one user commented, "Why are they smiling over a dead body??".

While another user came in support and wrote, "Socially and morally may not be right ... Practically that grany in coffin looks a 100 years... Seen so many kids.. grand kids.. and their kids. Even she would have been happy seeing them smile . Mukthi finally...".

READ | Viral video: IndiGo pilot makes announcement in Punjabi-English delights internet

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur, second in span of a day
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.