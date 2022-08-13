'Looks like Aditya Roy Kapoor': Photo of Delhi beggar goes viral, netizens compare him to celebrities

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

Social media and internet access have made it possible for many people to gain popularity among large thousands of people. In one such incident, a photo of a Delhi beggar went viral and attracted a lot of attention on social media. The viral photo was taken from inside a car that was stopped at a red light.

A "famous look-alike" beggar is seen in the viral photo standing in the middle of the road while cars pass by.

Delhi beggars pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

With the caption "Delhi beggars," Kawaljit Singh Bedi posted the picture to Twitter. More than 20,000 people have liked the picture so far. The image shows a beggar in Delhi using crutches to walk at a traffic light. He can be seen with stylish sunglasses and a black t-shirt on.

Internet users commented that the man in the picture was a model rather than a beggar. Some even claimed that he reminded them of Pushpa's Allu Arjun, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

READ | Louis Vuitton’s ‘Paint Can Bag’ worth about Rs 1.91 lakh leaves netizens in splits