'Looks like Aditya Roy Kapoor': Photo of Delhi beggar goes viral, netizens compare him to celebrities

Photo of a Delhi beggar went viral and attracted a lot of attention on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

Social media and internet access have made it possible for many people to gain popularity among large thousands of people. In one such incident, a photo of a Delhi beggar went viral and attracted a lot of attention on social media. The viral photo was taken from inside a car that was stopped at a red light.

A "famous look-alike" beggar is seen in the viral photo standing in the middle of the road while cars pass by.

 

 

With the caption "Delhi beggars," Kawaljit Singh Bedi posted the picture to Twitter. More than 20,000 people have liked the picture so far. The image shows a beggar in Delhi using crutches to walk at a traffic light. He can be seen with stylish sunglasses and a black t-shirt on.

Internet users commented that the man in the picture was a model rather than a beggar. Some even claimed that he reminded them of Pushpa's Allu Arjun, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

