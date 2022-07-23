Viral Photos: Mountain of cash from West Bengal after ED raids minister's close aide

Photo: Agencies

Bundles of Rs 500, Rs 2000 notes making up a massive mountain worth reportedly Rs 20 crore - photographs hit the internet on Friday after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of Arpita Mukherjee in West Bengal.

Mukherjee is known to be a close aide of former state Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee. Probing recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), ED officials seized huge cash piles and several mobile phones from Mukherjee’s house.

ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board. pic.twitter.com/i4dP2SAeGG — ED (@dir_ed) July 22, 2022

Apart from some Rs 20 crore cash, around 20 mobile phones were also recovered from Mukherjee’s posh residence at the Diamond City complex in Tollygunge. The devices may prove crucial in finding links to teachers` recruitment scam in WBSSC and WBBPE, ED officials believe.

Bank officials were called in with currency counting machines to calculate the amount made up by the heaps of cash found.

Mukherjee was interrogated by the ED to understand the source of the cash. West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was also questioned overnight in connection with the case. Chatterjee was the West Bengal education minister when the scam took place.

