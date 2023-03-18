Isha Ambani and her sister-in-law and Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta are school time friends, photo goes viral

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta are childhood friends

ndia’s richest person and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. Shloka Mehta shares a very strong and warm bond with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani.

Now an old photo of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta has gone viral on social media.The viral photo is from the school days of Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It is to be noted that both Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta have studied at the same school. The viral photo is from the Scribble Day, the celebration which takes place in the school on the last day. In the viral photo, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta can be seen with some other school friends.

Both Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta are in their school dress and are looking very happy in the photograph. Akash Ambani has also completed schooling with sister Isha Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta.

Isha Ambani once said in an interview with the Vogue magazine, "Shloka's sister, Diya [Mehta Jatia] and I were in the same class in Sunflower and then in JB [Petit]. We have been best friends for over 25 years. Then when I moved to Ambani, I skipped a grade and went to Shloka's class. So I've been like a third sister to them. I was thrilled with the engagement news. Shloka's always been part of the family for us."