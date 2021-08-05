Drunk man gets stuck in window trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's house - know what happened next

A drunk man in Ukraine will never be able to forget the punishment that he received for secretly entering his ex-girlfriend's house. The young man tried to go inside the house through the window. Later, got stuck and hung unconscious for hours.

The man trapped in the window found it difficult to enter his ex-girlfriend’s house. He was trapped for hours before the police took him out. According to doctors, the accused has not suffered any major injury. But he could have died due to suffocation, said, doctors.

According to reports, the man was pressuring his ex-girlfriend to have a relationship again. However, on refusal, the man tried to enter her house and this incident took place.

As per the report in 'The Sun', the incident happened in the Kherson Region of Ukraine. Due to intoxication, he could not free himself and remained trapped there for hours.

The man’s ex-girlfriend was present in the house when this incident took place. She was surprised to see him screaming and trying to enter the house. She immediately called the police. In order to get the man out of the window, the policemen had to struggle a lot. According to the police, the man was very drunk and was unconscious. Not only this, he was hardly breathing.

Later, the man was admitted to the hospital by the police. According to doctors, the man could have lost his life if there was any delay. Because of being stuck in the window for hours, he could not breathe. On the other side, his ex-girlfriend said that she has ended the relationship with him, but the man was constantly harassing her. He must have tried to enter the house for the same reason.