Chennai: Photo of auto rickshaw with sunroof goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

Some netizens say that the autorickshaw with the sunroof did not make sense since Chennai stays warm most of the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Chennai: Photo of auto rickshaw with sunroof goes viral (Photo: Reddit)

We have seen sunroofs in luxury vehicles so far. Some people also modified their cars to get a sunroof. But have you ever seen it over an auto-rickshaw? These days a photo is going viral on social media wherein an auto-rickshaw with a sunroof can be seen.

A Reddit user shared the photo of the auto-rickshaw on Sunday. It is being claimed that the photo is from Chennai, where this particular auto rickshaw was taken. While sharing the photo, the Reddit user wrote, "The auto in which I am traveling also has a sunroof."

After this, his post went viral on different platforms of social media. However, netizens said that the sunroof in Chennai especially did not make sense since the city stays warm most of the year.

Some users said a sunroof doesn't make sense in an auto rickshaw in Chennai, as the city remains hot for most of the year.

Another wrote that this is the last thing you want in an auto in Chennai. Another user wrote, "Is it glass? Wouldn't transparent plastic be much better?"

Well what is your opinion on this? Write in comment section.

