Viral: ‘Pathaan hui flop’ trends on internet, netizens share hilarious reactions

After four long years, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen as the protagonist in YRF's Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen after four long years. Film stars Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and others from the YRF spy universe. The movie has an extensive appearance by Salman Khan, and the audience can't get enough of seeing the two actors together.

Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since the release of its teaser, but things really heated up with the release of the song "Besharam Rang." On social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, there was a movement to boycott the movie Pathaan.

On the morning of January 27, #फ्लॉप_हुई_पठानb was trending on Twitter and people shared meme in contest to the movie. Here are some of the internet reactions.

