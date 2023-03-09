Viral: Pakistani man asks bakery to bring change of Rs 2000, here's what happened next

As a result, a Pakistani man named Javaid Shami placed an order for a cake from a bakery in Lahore.

New Delhi: Online food delivery has greatly simplified our lives. We can quickly order anything we want and have it delivered anywhere in a matter of minutes. The favorite aspect about online deliveries is that we can even tell the restaurant how we want our food prepared. However, the restaurant may occasionally misinterpret the instructions. When a Twitter user named Javaid Shami ordered a cake, something similar happened.

Having ordered a cake from Layer's I requested they send change for 2000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered! pic.twitter.com/q6ANcP56lH — Javaid Shami (@jrshami) March 7, 2023

As a result, a Pakistani man named Javaid Shami placed an order for a cake from a bakery in Lahore. He also gave instructions to Layer's Bakery. He asked for a change of 2000. However, when Javaid received the chocolate cake, the icing said it all.

"Bring change of 2000," read the icing on the cake.



"Having ordered a cake from Layer's, I requested they send change for 2,000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered! reads the post caption.

The post quickly went viral, and it left Twitter users in splits. Check out some comments here:

I asked them to write 'happy 1 month' - neatly



This is what I got. Beat that! pic.twitter.com/3mHZminpd8 — Mehreen Mubashir (@MehreenMubashir) March 7, 2023