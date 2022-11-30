Viral Pakistani girl Ayesha is back with her stunning dance performance on 'Tu Hi Das De'

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you use social media on a regular basis, you've probably seen the viral video of a Pakistani woman namely Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding. Many people have recreated the now-viral dance routine with their own spin. It's not an exaggeration to claim that Ayesha has become something of an internet celebrity after a video of her dancing at a wedding went viral. The clip was well received not only in Pakistan, but also in India. Now the Pakistani girl is back with a new video. This time she can be seen grooving to remix version of Mickey Singh's 'Tu Hi Das De'. The short segment is shared on Instagram account named @pinchofsalty_ and it has already garnered more than 228,000 views till now.

In the viral clip, one can see Ayesha grooving to the popular Punjabi song with absolute elegance and grace. She is performing her moves with immense perfection. She can be seen sporting an orange hoodie. The internet users seemed pretty mesmerized by Pakistani girl's moves as her video has been continuously racking up views. "Oyee Ayesha new video, Mera dil ye pukare aaja" reads the video caption.

The video was posted one day ago and since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has received close to 228,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were quick to rally in the comment section, praising Ayesha’s energetic and mesmerizing dance moves.

“Jitni to ye Pakistan me famous nhi hue usse 10 guna zyada hamare India me famous hogai he ,” expressed an Instagram user. “Beautiful! Fell in love. Love your moves” posted another. “ I absolutely LOVED your dance moves. Those who have a problem, they’ll always have a problem. Ignore your haters, stand tall and more power to you! Please come up with mor,” commented a third. “This is so so amazing.. I loved it,” wrote a fourth.

