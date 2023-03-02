'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Pakistani couple gets tattoos of WhatsApp messages they exchanged

screengrab

New Delhi: Today's dose of happy content comes from a couple in Islamabad, Pakistan. Well, Affan and Seirut got tattoos of the messages they sent each other in the early days of their relationship. Affan also posted pictures of the same, and his sweet post quickly went viral.

The post includes a screenshot of the message as well as a photo of the couple's forearm tattoos. A message states, ""We've only been talking properly since a few days but I feel all close to you! And I really can't wait to hug you!" "And I really can't wait to hug you!" exclaimed the man.

The man got a tattoo that asserts, "This feels so easy..." while his wife's tattoo said, "...as easy as breathing".

Check out the tweet here:

How it started: How it is going: pic.twitter.com/XiSMayYehA — THE Affan (@Affanarchist) February 24, 2023

In different tweets, Affan mentioned that the tattoos were Seirut's idea. He also thanked everyone for their well wishes. Furthermore, he revealed that he had been married to Seirut for three years!

BTW.... the tattoo was @Seirut's idea. Mine were cliche teen lover boy ideas. I'm too ashamed to even mention them here. — THE Affan (@Affanarchist) February 24, 2023

Affan's post clearly went viral online, and Twitter users were quick to shower their love and blessings for the couple.

"Aww, this is so adorable and wholesome," wrote one user.

"Love love this!" said another user.