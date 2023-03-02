Search icon
'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Pakistani couple gets tattoos of WhatsApp messages they exchanged

Well, Affan and Seirut got tattoos of the messages they sent each other in the early days of their relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

New Delhi: Today's dose of happy content comes from a couple in Islamabad, Pakistan. Well, Affan and Seirut got tattoos of the messages they sent each other in the early days of their relationship. Affan also posted pictures of the same, and his sweet post quickly went viral.

The post includes a screenshot of the message as well as a photo of the couple's forearm tattoos. A message states, ""We've only been talking properly since a few days but I feel all close to you! And I really can't wait to hug you!" "And I really can't wait to hug you!" exclaimed the man.

The man got a tattoo that asserts, "This feels so easy..." while his wife's tattoo said, "...as easy as breathing".

Check out the tweet here:

In different tweets, Affan mentioned that the tattoos were Seirut's idea. He also thanked everyone for their well wishes. Furthermore, he revealed that he had been married to Seirut for three years!

Affan's post clearly went viral online, and Twitter users were quick to shower their love and blessings for the  couple.

"Aww, this is so adorable and wholesome," wrote one user.

"Love love this!" said another user.

