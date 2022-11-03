Viral: Pakistani actress vows to marry Zimbabwean man if they beat India in T20, internet mocks her

Photo: Sehar Shinwar/Twitter

A Pakistani actor named Sehar Shinwari has tweeted about the highly anticipated Twenty20 match between India and Zimbabwe. In a tweet, Ms. Shinwari claimed she would marry a guy from Zimbabwe if the nation "miraculously" defeated India. On Sunday, November 6th, these two squads will compete against one another in the World T20 Championship.

In her tweet, the actor said, "I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match." He post has been liked by more than 850 users and it has so far received 49 retweets.

Ms. Shiwari was actively rooting for India's defeat as they played Bangladesh on Twitter. Twitter users have started spreading her most recent message around to mock her.

Many cricket fans have been mocking the Pakistani actress. One twitter user tweeted,”bibi kya koi zimbabwean guy bhi aap se marry karna chahta hai ? sawal to yeh hai na asal.” Another tweeted,”Haha! itna bara risk na lo kia pata Zimbabwe sach m jeet jay.”

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

Another user tweeted,”Ab yeh janna zarori ha wo Bhi shaadi kerna chahta ha tum se k nahi?” Another User tweeted,”How to take the citizenship of Zimbabwe.” Another tweeted,"A Zimbabwean guy or player? After confirmation from your end, I will tag the Zimbabwean Govt and Zimbabwe Cricket Board.''