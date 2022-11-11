Search icon
Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged ball in THIS image

You only have 10 seconds to spot the hidden ball inside the beach in the image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that trick your mind into seeing something other than what the real image appears to be. These perplexing images frequently perplex everyone. Regardless of how these images perplex the viewers, they are always curious as to what these illusions represent.

While many of these claim to reveal your IQ level, others reveal hidden aspects of your personality. Now a new optical illusion has people scratching their heads. You only have 10 seconds to spot the hidden ball inside the beach in the image mentioned below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Jagranjosh

Try again, we know you can do it

If you are unable to locate the ball, we are here to assist you! Here's the solution:

Jagranjosh

