Viral Olympic Korean shooter, praised by Elon Musk, gets first acting job as...

The 32-year-old won a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 12:25 AM IST

Viral Olympic Korean shooter, praised by Elon Musk, gets first acting job as...
Photos: X
South Korean pistol shooter Kim ye ji became the talk of the talk after securing a silver medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event in July this year. The 32-year-old gained global attention for her composed performance at the Paris Olympics.

With videos of Kim soon going viral, she drew praise from across the world. Even Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk praised her. “She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on X.

Now, she is set to make her acting debut as an assassin in the upcoming short-form series 'Crush'. The series is a spin-off of the international film project 'Asia'. Yeji went viral as one of the ‘coolest’ shooters in the Olympics this year. Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP news agency.

 

 

Kim was born in Danyang in South Korea. She started shooting in 6th grade in school. She achieved the world record in the 25m women's air pistol event before winning the silver medal in the 10m event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Kim also won the gold medal in the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2024 in Baku in the women’s 25m air pistol event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
