Viral: Odisha man cuts out cobra's fangs with a nail cutter; arrested

A man from Odisha was detained for extracting a King Cobra's fangs with the help of a nail cutter in what he believed to be a brave performance. The incident was caught on camera and released online, where it quickly gained popularity.

The longest venomous snake in the world, the cobra, was said to have had its fangs knocked out in Bileisarda village of Balangir district, according to the forest department.

In the video, a man is shown firmly holding the cobra's mouth open while removing the fangs—the long, pointed front teeth from which snakes expel or inject venom—with a nail cutter. The snake can be seen writhing and making futile attempts to escape. Some villager witnesses may have even shot footage of the incident.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-ghaziabad-viral-video-from-late-night-farmhouse-party-video-goes-viral-fir-registered-3002049

According to the forest authorities, the cobra was saved from Bileisarda. According to the authorities, the man was also detained on suspicion of removing the snake's teeth. Veera Biswal was named as the defendant.

According to the district police, after capturing the cobra, Biswal decided to use a nail cutter to remove its fangs. A case has been reported, and more research is being done.

“As per the wildlife act, the snake should be released into the jungle after it is rescued. The way in which the man was extracting the teeth of the cobra is unlawful. The video is quiet disturbing for a civilized society. The man was inflicting great amount of torture on the innocent animal, ” Sanuj Mishra, a representative of the Bolangir snake helpline, stated.