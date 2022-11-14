Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: Odisha man cuts out cobra's fangs with a nail cutter; arrested

The snake is seen writhing and attempting to free itself in vain while the man is securely holding the cobra's mouth open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Viral: Odisha man cuts out cobra's fangs with a nail cutter; arrested
Viral: Odisha man cuts out cobra's fangs with a nail cutter; arrested

A man from Odisha was detained for extracting a King Cobra's fangs with the help of a nail cutter in what he believed to be a brave performance. The incident was caught on camera and released online, where it quickly gained popularity.

The longest venomous snake in the world, the cobra, was said to have had its fangs knocked out in Bileisarda village of Balangir district, according to the forest department.

In the video, a man is shown firmly holding the cobra's mouth open while removing the fangs—the long, pointed front teeth from which snakes expel or inject venom—with a nail cutter. The snake can be seen writhing and making futile attempts to escape. Some villager witnesses may have even shot footage of the incident.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/viral/report-ghaziabad-viral-video-from-late-night-farmhouse-party-video-goes-viral-fir-registered-3002049

According to the forest authorities, the cobra was saved from Bileisarda. According to the authorities, the man was also detained on suspicion of removing the snake's teeth. Veera Biswal was named as the defendant.

According to the district police, after capturing the cobra, Biswal decided to use a nail cutter to remove its fangs. A case has been reported, and more research is being done.

“As per the wildlife act, the snake should be released into the jungle after it is rescued. The way in which the man was extracting the teeth of the cobra is unlawful. The video is quiet disturbing for a civilized society. The man was inflicting great amount of torture on the innocent animal, ” Sanuj Mishra, a representative of the Bolangir snake helpline, stated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.