Viral: Families of COVID-19 patients touch feet of CMO begging for Remdesivir

The condition in India due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is so grave that it can be understood by a viral video that has left netizens to tears. Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows families of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, touching the feet of Chief Medical officer Deepak Ohri, requesting him that they be provided with anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

Many others could also be seen weeping, touching the feet of the Chief Medical Officer, and begging him to get Remdesivir for their patient. Remdesivir injection has turned out to be a lifesaver drug for critically ill COVID-19 patients. However, several states have complained about shortages of this medicine.

The video has gone viral leaving netizens saddened and heartbroken to see their fellow citizens begging for medicines. Someone made a video of it, that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. Soon the tweets and the video started being trolled. People were completely outraged.

#WATCH Noida | Families of #COVID19 patients touch the feet of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, requesting him that they be provided with Remdesivir. (27.04.2021) pic.twitter.com/zX4ne027Mr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2021

Many have blamed the state government for the distressing situation, especially after the UP CM had assured people there was no lack of COVID-19 medical facilities in the state.

As per Union Health Ministry, there are currently 3,04,199 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, one of the highest in the country.