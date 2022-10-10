Viral: Nobel Prize winner Svante Pabo seen thrown in a pond by friends

On social media, a video of a Nobel prize winner is trending. Apparently, a few people can be seen throwing the Nobel laureate into a pond in a viral video.

The official Twitter account for "The Nobel Prize" shared this video. The tweet read , "Our new medicine award winner Svante Pabo created a ruckus when his colleagues threw him in a pond. Usually throwing a colleague over the pond is when someone gets a PhD, and they wanted to do it for Pabo’s Nobel Prize as well," along with a video of the event.

Our new medicine laureate Svante Pääbo made a splash when his colleagues at @MPI_EVA_Leipzig threw him into a pond. Normally throwing a colleague into the pond happens when somebody receives a PhD, and they wanted to do it for Pääbo's #NobelPrize as well.



Svante Pabo, a Swedish scientist, received the Physiology/Medicine Nobel Prize. The Nobel laureate Pabo is seen being thrown in a pond by three of his coworkers. People are cheering in celebration of Pabo all over the place. In addition, people are really enjoying this video.

Svante Pabo, awarded for Neanderthal human species DNA sequencing. Pabo has uncovered the genome of the extinct Neanderthal humans, who went extinct 40,000 years ago. The winner's name was revealed by Thomas Perlman, secretary of the Nobel Committee. He claimed that Pabo had carried out an absolutely impossible task in his original studies.