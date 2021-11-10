Viral news! Two mothers gave birth to each other’s babies in IVF disaster

In a bizarre story coming out of the US state of California, two couples became the unsuspecting victims of a horrible IVF mix-up. IVF or in vitro fertilisation is the process by which the female eggs are fertilized by male sperm in a laboratory and then the embryo is implanted back inside the uterus.

In the horrific incident, a California couple gave birth to a baby girl in September 2019 but soon grew suspicious as the child had no resemblance with either one of them.

The parents, Daphna and Alexander Cardinale, got a DNA test done. That is when they realised the horrible mix-up that had taken place. The couple then went ahead to get their child back and swap with the other parents.

They went for DNA test couple of months later and found out what they had been suspicious about. They then contacted the other couple with the help of the facility. The other couple had given birth to their daughter a week later. The first time they met their daughter, she was already four months old.

In January 2020, the two couples finally exchanged the babies after several meetings and due legal process.

The couple is also reportedly suing the facilities where they had the procedure for ‘medical malpractice negligence and fraudulent concealment’.

The mother said, “Our memories of childbirth will always be tainted by the sick reality that our biological child was given to someone else, and the baby that I fought to bring into this world was not mine to keep.”

The couple had gone to the fertility clinic in 2018 and given birth to a child in 2019 who was “darker skinned” compared to the parents. As per the lawsuit, “It was so jarring that Alexander actually took several steps away from the birthing table, backing up against the wall.”