Viral news: Bengaluru man captures mesmerising drone Hyperlapse of city’s glittering Diwali skyline

A Bengaluru drone pilot has mesmerised social media users by sharing a stunning hyperlapse video of the city skyline lit up by fireworks on Diwali night. The footage captures the city's festive atmosphere beautifully.

Shared on Instagram by DGCA-certified drone pilot Srihari Karanth, the video shows Bengaluru glittering under a canopy of fireworks. The caption accompanying his post read, "Drone hyperlapse over Bengaluru captures the spectacular Diwali sky." As the drone smoothly hovered over the horizon, the city appeared bathed in golden hues, with splashes of colour simultaneously illuminating the night.

Watch the viral video here:

Online reactions:

The video quickly gained traction and garnered praise from both residents and users. Many called it one of the most beautiful views of the festival from above.

One user commented, "And then some people commented that this city doesn't have the Diwali atmosphere," while another said, "Great work. I wish you'd send this to an international platform. Such great work should go around the world."

A Bengaluru resident shared an emotional note, saying, "When everyone else talks about how boring Bengaluru is and says their city is better, I see this positive post about my city. Thank you so much! Regards, A Bengaluru Girl." Others called it "an incredible shot" and praised how the pilot "captured the city's festive charm so beautifully."

