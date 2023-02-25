Search icon
6 Indian coins that used to be of great value: IAS officer shares pic, internet reacts

Viral: Netizens have reacted to the post, sharing memories of buying something with Indian coins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Viral news: As we evolve with time, there are many things that used to be of great value but are now of no use. Among them are Indian paise coins that used to be in circulation in the Indian market. If you were born in the 90s or before that, then you must have used some of these coins.

Now, IAS officer Awanish Sharan has shared a picture of six Indian paise on Twitter and asked users if they had bought something with them. Some users got nostalgic and wrote 'gone are the beautiful era of 90s.' 

Sharing the post, the IAS officer wrote, "Which of these coins have you bought something with?" His post includes a picture showing 6 different Indian paisa including 5 paise, 25 paise, and 50 paise. If you’re a 90s kid, you’ll probably relate to the last one which is 50 paise coin. Check out the post here:

Netizens have reacted to the post, sharing memories of buying something with the denomination. One user wrote, "25 and 50 paisa used for chocolate." Another user wrote, "Have used all of these." 

 

 

 

