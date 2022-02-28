Viral: Newly wed couple kisses pet dog in wedding picture, video will melt your hearts

We know that dog is man's best friend because of their loyalty, friendship and companionship with humans. Dog lovers often treat their pet dogs as their kids. And dogs also know how to return back the affection. A recent video shared on Instagram brings out this unparallel companionship between humans and dogs.

The adorable video shared on Instagram from the page Dog shows a Golden Retriever being a part of its owner's wedding. And this video of the dog being able to participate in the wedding will melt your heart. The video shows the groom, dressed up in a navy-blue suit, picks up and embraces the Golden Retriever.

The groom then takes the dog to the bride and both of them also give a kiss to it on the cheeks. This adorable video is surely going to make you smile at a time when the world needs love and healing from war. "His smile will brighten your day," says the text on the video. "Dogs are family too," says the caption of the video.

Since being uploaded on February 15, the video has got more than 1.9 million views and around 3 lakh Likes and counting. Users are commenting on the video with love struck emojis. One user wrote, "Dogs should always be included on the wedding."

Another Instagram user commented, "Off to a great start of marriage. You take good care of the dog together, marriage will be 100." One user wrote, "Having a dog at your wedding is one I'm definitely making sure to happen."