Viral: Mumbai woman dressing up as 'Geet' from Jab We Met dances in theatre wins netizens' hearts

Video of a woman in costume as Kareena Kapoor's movie character is going viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Viral: Mumbai woman dressing up as 'Geet' from Jab We Met dances in theatre wins netizens' hearts
Viral: Mumbai woman dressing up as 'Geet' from Jab We Met dances in theatre wins netizens' hearts | Photo: Instagram

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met starring Bollywood’s bebo Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor is indeed everyone’s favourite movie of all time. Fans know by heart Kareena's famous line, "Main apni favourite hoon." Fans arrived to the cinemas to watch the love story of Aditya and Geet when the film was released during Valentine's Week. Currently, a video of a woman in costume as Kareena Kapoor's movie character is going viral online.

The video was shared by a Twitter user by the name of Nairit and features a Mumbai-based content producer by the name of Utsavi. She looked liked Kareena in the song Yeh Ishq Hai by wearing a black and white top and a red flowy skirt. Due to her dancing to the song in the theatre, Utsavi has gained a lot of online attention. Additionally, Utsavi posted a video of herself dancing in various Mumbai PVR malls where Jab We Met was being viewed.

Taking Instagram, the woman shared her video along with the caption that reads, “Aaahhhhhh OMG what a wholesome experience”. So far, the viral video has garnered around 14,000 video and more than 700 likes on social media. The video quickly grabbed internet users attention and was shared heavily on many social media platforms. One user wrote, “Omg for the confidence”. Another commented, “You were the cherry on the cake”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Utsavi

