Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: Mehreen Qazi shares photo with IAS officer Athar Aamir; netizens admire couple

Photo shared by Dr Mehreen Qazi with her husband IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan on Instagram is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Viral: Mehreen Qazi shares photo with IAS officer Athar Aamir; netizens admire couple
Viral: Mehreen Qazi shares photo with IAS officer Athar Aamir; netizens admire couple | Photo: Instagram/@dr_mehreen

Ever since the IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and Dr Mehreen got the married, the couple has been sharing the photos of each other on their social media. Dr. Mehreen Qazi, the wife of IAS officer Athar Khan, recently posted a photo of the couple online.

The Instagram post rapidly gained a great deal of attention and became viral. IAS officer Khan can be seen wearing a blue coat, a white shirt, and black pants in the viral pictures, while his wife Dr. Mehreen can be seen wearing a stunning blue Kurta and matching "jutti."

Since the post was shared, it has earned more than 35,000 likes, indicating that internet users adore the two together. Mehreen Qazi posted the popular image on her own Instagram account. She added a very lovely caption on the image as well. The caption of the viral post reads, “My daily dose of happiness (with a heart emoji)”. In the comment area, the pair has received praises from more than 200 online users.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Mehreen 

 

IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently uploaded another post that went viral and received a lot of compliments from his Instagram followers. He was dressed ethnically in the picture that the IAS officer posted. Athar Aamir Khan, IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the second-highest All India ranking in the 2015 UPSC exam.

He was first wed to IAS Tina Dabi, who received an AIR 1 in the 2015 UPSC. The two later mutually decided to get divorced. IAS official Tina Dabi, who wed Pradeep Gawande earlier this year, is presently stationed in Jaisalmer.

READ | 'Shah Rukh Khan of Kashmir': Netizens compare IAS officer Athar Aamir to Bollywood star in viral post

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet the beautiful wives and girlfriends of India's T20 World Cup 2022 stars
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka ‘AOC’? US politician slamming Elon Musk over Twitter blue tick controversy
Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif: Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.