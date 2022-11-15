Viral: Mehreen Qazi shares photo with IAS officer Athar Aamir; netizens admire couple | Photo: Instagram/@dr_mehreen

Ever since the IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan and Dr Mehreen got the married, the couple has been sharing the photos of each other on their social media. Dr. Mehreen Qazi, the wife of IAS officer Athar Khan, recently posted a photo of the couple online.

The Instagram post rapidly gained a great deal of attention and became viral. IAS officer Khan can be seen wearing a blue coat, a white shirt, and black pants in the viral pictures, while his wife Dr. Mehreen can be seen wearing a stunning blue Kurta and matching "jutti."

Since the post was shared, it has earned more than 35,000 likes, indicating that internet users adore the two together. Mehreen Qazi posted the popular image on her own Instagram account. She added a very lovely caption on the image as well. The caption of the viral post reads, “My daily dose of happiness (with a heart emoji)”. In the comment area, the pair has received praises from more than 200 online users.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan recently uploaded another post that went viral and received a lot of compliments from his Instagram followers. He was dressed ethnically in the picture that the IAS officer posted. Athar Aamir Khan, IAS currently stationed in Srinagar, received the second-highest All India ranking in the 2015 UPSC exam.

He was first wed to IAS Tina Dabi, who received an AIR 1 in the 2015 UPSC. The two later mutually decided to get divorced. IAS official Tina Dabi, who wed Pradeep Gawande earlier this year, is presently stationed in Jaisalmer.

