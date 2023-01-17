Meet Anam Ali, whose 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rap is reminding people of Dhinchak Pooja (Photo: Twitter)

Dhinchak Pooja has again become the talk of the town. However this time, not for her rap, but because another girl has released a rap. And the girl's rap has reminded netizens of Pooja.

The girl named Anan Ali has released a rap that has nothing to do with Pooja, but with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Yes, you read that right. However, some are calling the new girl Dhinchak Pooja lite because of her rap.

Anam is apparently a Congress supporter who shared a rap on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Twitter on Tuesday. As soon as she shared the rap, it went crazy viral in no time.

However, some netizens criticised the rap and remarked that Dhinchak Pooja is much better. Here's how netizens have reacted to her Bharat Jodo Yatra rap:

Dhinchak Pooja lite pic.twitter.com/Zv5soCpjx7 — Hitesh Bansal (@ihiteshbansal) January 17, 2023

Ye rap dekh kar Rahul Gandhi Yatra band kar dega https://t.co/vOLjHvDOks January 17, 2023

My respect for Dhinchak pooja has been increased — Sheetal (@sheetal_009020) January 17, 2023

I have more respect for Dhinchak Pooja now

इसी को सुन के राहुल गांधी जी ने राहुल गांधी जी को pic.twitter.com/bpJQBqQs7o — मासूमबिल्लो (parody) (@TiW87aRi18) January 17, 2023

In 2017, Dhinchak Pooja sang a song 'Selfie Maine Le Li Yaar' which went viral. Since then, she got popular. This song of Pooja became so viral that she got millions of views on YouTube. Pooja was also trolled a lot for her song.

