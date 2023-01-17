Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Meet Anam Ali, whose 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rap is reminding people of Dhinchak Pooja

Bharat Jodo Yatra rap: Some netizens criticised the rap and remarked that Dhinchak Pooja is much better.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Meet Anam Ali, whose 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rap is reminding people of Dhinchak Pooja
Meet Anam Ali, whose 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rap is reminding people of Dhinchak Pooja (Photo: Twitter)

Dhinchak Pooja has again become the talk of the town. However this time, not for her rap, but because another girl has released a rap. And the girl's rap has reminded netizens of Pooja.

The girl named Anan Ali has released a rap that has nothing to do with Pooja, but with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Yes, you read that right. However, some are calling the new girl Dhinchak Pooja lite because of her rap.   

Anam is apparently a Congress supporter who shared a rap on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Twitter on Tuesday. As soon as she shared the rap, it went crazy viral in no time.

However, some netizens criticised the rap and remarked that Dhinchak Pooja is much better. Here's how netizens have reacted to her Bharat Jodo Yatra rap:

 

 

 

 

In 2017, Dhinchak Pooja sang a song 'Selfie Maine Le Li Yaar' which went viral. Since then, she got popular. This song of Pooja became so viral that she got millions of views on YouTube. Pooja was also trolled a lot for her song.

READ | THIS extramarital dating app has 2 million users in India

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.