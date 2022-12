Screenshot: Twitter

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a young girl and her grandma attempted to stop thieves who were escaping after stealing some earrings. CCTV cameras caught the event. The suspects were later detained in a confrontation.

The girl was seen fighting off two chain snatchers on the motorcycle. She grabbed the bike and pulled the earrings down after the thieves took the earrings. The young woman refused to give up while being pulled along the road.