Viral: 'Marvel’s Avengers' make a drug bust in Peru on Halloween

According to Peruvian National police, four officers' choice to blend in with Halloween theme was a great idea that took them right to drug seller.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

Photo: ANI

True Marvel fans' greatest hope is to one day stand in the same room as their favourite superhero while they help save the world. But in a special case, Peruvian cops disguised as characters from the renowned Marvel 'Avengers' series in order to carry out a large narcotics bust amid Halloween festivities.

The New York Post claims that on Halloween, four Peruvian police officers costumed as Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow went out to perform a drugs search.

The Peruvian National police were described in the New York Post as saying that the four officers' decision to blend in with the Halloween throng was a "brilliant tactic" that led them directly to the drug dealers.

According to the New York Post, crime-fighting superheroes called as "Marvel" were patrolling one of Peru's most dangerous neighbourhoods, San Juan de Lurigancho, when they zoned in on a single home.

After Spider-Man and his allies arrived, the police say they utilised tactical gear to smash down a steel door and then drew their guns on the drug gang members within.

A total of 127 marijuana bags, 287 cocaine bags, 3,250 little packets of basic cocaine paste, and a crude coca leaf extract were seized by the police during the search.

The police reportedly arrested four people: three males and one female.

(With inputs from ANI)

