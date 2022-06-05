Man visits electricity office to grind masala after officials fail to restore power at his home

Representational image

Fed up with the power cut, a man in Karnataka goes to his nearby electricity office almost every day to the grand masala and to charge his phone. This has been going on for around 10 months now.

M Hanumanthappa, a resident of Mangote village in Shivamogga district, visits the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (MESCOM) office as an official told him to do so after a heated argument between them.

Hanumanthappa's family receives a power supply of 3-4 hours a day. They live in dark for rest of the day while all is fine with the neighbours, News 18 reported.

Hanumanthappa has also submitted a requisition to MESCOM and every official concerned to give proper power supply to his house.

But after months of requests, quarrels and follow-ups, he didn’t get the proper supply. He even requested the local public representative and MLA, but nothing worked so far.

What happened with MESCOM

Hanumanthappa called a senior MESCOM official one day and questioned him regarding the issue. Then the conversation turned into a heated argument between the two.

“How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones? That’s a basic necessity, I can’t go into my neighbour’s house every day for these” said Hanumanthappa.

To this, the officer said, “Then go to the MESCOM office and grind your masala.”

Hanumanthappa took that advice very seriously and then he began his daily trips to MESCOM office and no staff member objected to this.

When questioned about this, the Junior Engineer of MESCOM, Vishwanath replied to the media that due to heavy rains IP sets couldn’t be charged.

Hanumanthappa can get a temporary power supply by drawing an electric line from the Mallapura distribution centre. However, he promised that Hanumanthappa’s house will get a power connection within a month.

