In the clip shared by an X user, the man thrashed his Ola Electric scooter with a hammer in front of the company’s showroom.

Amid Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s online debate on Ola Electric’s after-sales service, a new video of a frustrated Ola EV user surfaced. In the video, the man is seen smashing his new Ola electric vehicle after allegedly being issued a bill of Rs 90, 000 for services within a month of purchase. The video of the incident has gone viral, triggering a backlash from netizens who tagged Aggarwal in their reaction posts.

In the clip shared by an X user, the man thrashed his Ola Electric scooter with a hammer in front of the company’s showroom. The person recording the video informed that the man was asked to pay Rs 90000 for the service. Kamra was also tagged in the post that ignited a public outrage against Ola. However, the company hasn't yet responded to the incident.

A netizen reacted, “Ola founders unprofessional practices already well established in Ola taxi services & now extended to Scooters they make. Govt should bring regulatory mechanism to safeguard public at large.” Another social media user tagged Ola CEO and wrote, “Shame on you and yet you claim to be India's no 1” “OMG!! Is it real?? One month old and so high bill..

This can't be accepted by anyone..Such incidents will dent your company a big,” another user added.

“@OlaElectric!! What's happening here!!! A lot of complaints all around here. Why did you talk about it or consider the customers? @nitin_gadkari sir honestly informed you this. A lot of customers are in trouble. Kindly please take action or shut down the company. They break our trust,” reacted a user.

Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra has been continuously aiming at Ola’s EV scooters’ poor customer service on social media for over a month. Bhavish Aggarwal slammed the comedian for targeting his “doomed” comedy career after the latter tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Government of Consumer Affairs on X over the service situation of Ola Electric’s S1 series of EV scooters.