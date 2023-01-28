Viral: Man's heartfelt post on taking mother to Singapore melts hearts online for THIS reason

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people dream of taking their parents with them when they travel to a foreign country because they have never had the opportunity to travel the world. Now a man recently shared a touching LinkedIn post about how he took his mother, who had never traveled outside of her village, to Singapore. This heartfelt post has tugged at the heartstrings of many and you also check this out.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dattatray J, a blockchain developer who works in Singapore, shared photos from the trip with his mother, who was attired in a yellow saree. He wrote that he decided to bring his mother to Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, as well as his office and city.

Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through," Dattatray wrote in the caption. Dattatray also stated that his mother had lived in the village her entire life and had never seen an aeroplane from a close distance. His mother was the first of her generation and the second lady from their village to travel abroad.

Isn't it delightful? More than three lakh people have liked this post since it was shared on LinkedIn. Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions.

Take a look at these reactions:

"Great, it's really fantastic," one person said in the LinkedIn comments section. Another person stated, "I'm not sure who you are, dear brother. But I admire your heart. Because of your love for your mother! Congratulations and best wishes!" "This is fantastic. The very best a son can do for his mother. God bless you!!!" Added a third.