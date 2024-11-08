An X user received flak after he ranted about one of his GenZ colleagues on social media.

Mental health at the workplace has become a burning concern as employees have been flagging issues on the internet. In the latest, a man was slammed for undermining his GenZ colleague who went on leave to heal from his breakup. The man took to social media to throw outbursts but caught himself at the receiving end of the trolls.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a man named Krishna Mohan ranted about one of his GenZ colleagues. He said his teammate wanted to go to the mountains to deal with the break up amid an important project. “One of my Gen Z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup,” he wrote. In the following tweet, he emphasised, “Believe me it was one-way communication. I had to deal with the repercussions on project.”

Soon after, his post went viral with social media users criticising Mohan for ignoring his colleague's mental health. An X user reacted, “This is a boomer fallout issue. Because over the decades people learned even top performers were not treated well so the pendulum has swung the other way with extreme prejudice.” The second user said, “So what ??? I think his mental health is more important than your critical project ans FYI you die working on a project company will replace you like they replace garbage cans on daily basis ..So stop glorifying Sir .” “Break up reason might be the office hours and your constant pings, may be!!! Aren't mental health issues sufficient cause to take a break?” added another user.

Mohan tried to calm down the angry netizens by informing them that his colleague had not been fired. “Mate. No need to assume the worst. The guy is still in my team and has even been promoted for his good work. I was just stating how Gen z’s are doing things differently.” Meanwhile, mental health concerns at the workplace gathered steam after the unfortunate death of a 26-year-old employee at Ernst & Young (EY) in July. Her parents alleged that work-related stress led to her death.