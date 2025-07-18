Viral: Man onboard flight offers $100 to sit in cockpit beside pilot, threatens to…, here’s how airline responded

The frustrated man even offered money to sit in the cockpit beside the pilot, besides misbehaving with the flight attendants.

When news about aircraft crashes, flight delays and malfunctions takes over the internet, there are also videos popping online showing passengers' misbehaviour interfering with safe travel. Often, there have been several cases of unruly passengers disrupting smooth travel and refusing to comply with crew instructions. In the latest incident, a passenger on an American Airlines flight went off over a phone charger and launched a long rant right after the flight took off from Charlotte, causing discomfort for everyone onboard.

What happened?

The frustrated man even offered money to sit in the cockpit beside the pilot, besides misbehaving with the flight attendants. The incident was caught on camera, has now gone viral for his big claims and threats.

In a now-viral video, the passenger referred to himself as the ‘realest person’ on the East Coast. While ranting over his lost phone for almost 15 minutes, he alleged that he worked for rapper Kodak Black. He claimed to run a business worth $1 million annually, and demanded a refund for himself and all passengers. He also took out a prescription bottle from his bag and popped a pill into his mouth, and threatened to smoke marijuana. He also pushed the flight attendants to serve him alcohol if they wanted him to calm down.



He was heard saying, “I’ll talk to the police, I’ll talk to whoever you want me to talk to I’ll talk to your supervisor, and we’ll make a deal. You have three seconds before I f-ck you up.” The man was confronted over his behaviour with the female flight attendant. He complimented her, but then criticised her later by adding that he expected better.

How did the airline respond?

Annoyed by the passenger, American Airlines took him off the plane, as reported by the New York Post. Further, the airline apologised for the inconvenience, “The flight continued as scheduled following the removal. We thank our customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience," the airline was quoted as saying by the outlet.