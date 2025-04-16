A Chilean man became a millionaire overnight after discovering his late father's 62-year-old bank passbook, which led to a USD 1.2 million payout.

Sometimes life brings surprises that feel nothing short of a miracle. Something similar happened with a man named Exequiel Hinojosa, who lives in Chile. One day, while cleaning his house, he came across an old piece of paper that completely changed his life. That paper was a 62-year-old bank passbook, and it turned him into a millionaire overnight.

Most of us have random papers lying around at home — under the bed, between books, or forgotten in drawers. They usually don’t mean much. But for Hinojosa, what looked like trash turned out to be a treasure.

The Hidden Fortune

Hinojosa’s father had deposited Rs 1.4 lakh (in Indian currency) in a bank during the 1960s or 70s. He had saved this money with the dream of buying a house. However, he passed away, and none of the family members knew anything about the deposit.

While sorting out old things in his house, Hinojosa found the passbook. At first, he thought it was useless because the bank mentioned in the passbook had been shut down a long time ago. But something written in small letters caught his eye — the words ‘State Guarantee.’

This meant that if the bank ever failed, the government would be responsible for paying back the money. That gave Hinojosa hope. He approached the authorities and asked for the money to be returned. But things didn’t go smoothly.

A Legal Battle and a Surprise Victory

At first, the government refused to pay him anything. But Hinojosa didn’t give up. He took the matter to court and began a legal battle. After much struggle, the court ruled in his favor and ordered the government to return the amount along with interest.

In the end, the government agreed to pay him a massive USD 1.2 million, which is around Rs 10.27 crore in Indian currency. A piece of paper that had been lying unnoticed for decades brought Hinojosa unexpected wealth and a fresh start in life.

This heartwarming story reminds us that sometimes, miracles really do hide in the most unexpected corners of our homes.