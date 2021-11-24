Viral: Man jumps inside lion enclosure at zoo in Hyderabad - WATCH video here

Nehru Zoological Park has released a statement saying that Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure and this is not allowed at all

A man who had entered inside the lion enclosure at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park was rescued by staff on Tuesday (November 23). The man was handed over to the police by the zoo authorities. A police complaint has been lodged against the 31-year-old man who has been identified as G Sai Kumar.

The whole incident was caught on camera. In the chilling video which has now gone viral on social media, the man can be seen crouching on a rock of the lion enclosure and and the lion is staring up at him. People can be heard shouting and asking the man to remain careful.

Nehru Zoological Park has released a statement saying that Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure and this is not allowed at all. The statement added that Sai Kumar walked over the boulders.

“Lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad which is an absolutely prohibited area. The man was rescued and caught by the zoo staff and handed over to the Bahadurpura Police station,” it said.