A man discovered his girlfriend of four years had lied about her age, realizing she was 47 instead of 27 after finding her...

A 26-year-old man was left shocked and heartbroken after discovering that his girlfriend of four years had been lying about her age the entire time. He believed she was 27, but it turns out she is actually 47 years old.

The man shared his story on Reddit’s r/BreakUps subreddit, explaining that his girlfriend had always told him she was born in April 1998. However, while using her laptop one day, he came across a picture of her passport. To his horror, it showed she was born in 1977, making her 20 years older than what she had claimed.

He admitted that he never suspected anything because she looked young and easily passed for someone in her late 20s. "There were some red flags," he wrote, "but I ignored them because it was my first serious relationship." He also said she was overly concerned about her looks and all her friends were much older than she claimed to be.

When he had asked to see her ID or passport in the past, she always made excuses and avoided the topic. Things took an even stranger turn when he found a photo of a positive pregnancy test on her computer. The picture had been taken just two months before they started dating. This discovery raised more questions, but he couldn’t find any more information.

Once the post gained attention online, people flooded the comments urging him to end the relationship. Most agreed that the years of lying and secrecy were huge red flags. Some called her actions manipulative and disturbing. Others even checked the man’s Reddit profile and, after seeing the woman’s photos, said they could understand how he was fooled — she genuinely looked young.

In response to questions from other users, he explained that she had told him she had a tough childhood and was raised by her grandfather, claiming she had no real connection with her parents or family. He now realizes how little he truly knew about her.

This story has sparked a wide discussion online about trust, deception, and the emotional damage that can come from living a lie for so long.