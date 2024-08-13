Viral: Man discovers girlfriend is 25 years older than him on wedding day, then...

A Japanese man discovered his girlfriend is 25 years older just before their wedding but remained unfazed and married her.

A man in Japan discovered just before his wedding day that his girlfriend was 65 years old. Yoshitaka, who is 40, was shocked to learn the true age of his partner, Aki. For the seven years they had been dating, her skin, health, and physical appearance had never hinted at her actual age.

Despite this surprising revelation, Yoshitaka remained unfazed and went ahead with the wedding. Aki, who runs a Japanese-style bar, first met Yoshitaka at her workplace. According to Bunshun Online, a Japanese media outlet, Yoshitaka was instantly attracted to her mature charm and they quickly bonded over several shared experiences and interests.

Both Yoshitaka and Aki had experienced failed marriages and were raising children on their own. This common ground helped them grow closer. Yoshitaka told Bunshun Online, “After talking with her, I found that we both had experienced failed marriages, were raising children alone, and we also shared many common interests.”

Throughout their relationship, Yoshitaka always believed that Aki was slightly older than him, thinking she was around 44 years old, as she had told him. Aki, however, was always anxious that if Yoshitaka found out her true age, he would leave her. She tried to subtly reveal her age by leaving her passport and insurance card out in the open, hoping he would notice. But Yoshitaka never opened them, instead asking her to put them away safely.

When the couple decided to get married, Aki finally revealed her true age. Yoshitaka’s reaction was understanding and supportive. He said, “I don’t mind your real age at all, it doesn’t matter. What matters is why you didn’t tell me earlier so you wouldn’t have to worry for so long.”

Today, Yoshitaka and Aki are happily married. They celebrated their union by traveling to various parts of Japan and are now running an online air conditioner cleaning service together.

Aki admits that Japanese society doesn’t easily accept relationships where the woman is older than the man. “Older men can proudly show off how young and beautiful their wives are, but many women who are older than their husbands often hesitate to reveal their relationships to others.”

Their love story has captured the hearts of many netizens, who have expressed admiration for the couple. One person commented, “Love can make people ignore the age gap. I wish them happiness.”

The couple’s story is a testament to the power of love and understanding, proving that age is just a number when it comes to true companionship.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

