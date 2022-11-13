Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: Man creates massive Shiva Linga with gym equipment, internet reacts

The viral photo shows how a gym instructor used gym equipment to create a massive Shiva Linga.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Viral: Man creates massive Shiva Linga with gym equipment, internet reacts
Screengrab

New Delhi: People must work with the same dedication and effort whether in the office or on the field to ensure that things run smoothly. However, with the right set of skills, working smart rather than hard can sometimes pay off better. One such picture proves this. The viral photo shows how a gym instructor used gym equipment to create a massive Shiva Linga. A user named Colours Of Bharat shared the image on Twitter. A Gwalior gym owner is said to have created the Shivling out of gym equipment.

In the viral photo, a man is seen worshipping a Shiva Linga made out of weight plates, dumbbells, and ropes. Garlands and fresh flowers are also used to decorate it. A diya (earthen lamp) is also burned next to the Shiva Linga.

The picture went viral on internet garnering more than 2k likes and numerous reactions. While a section of users lauded the man for his creativity others lashed out at him for creating Shivling out of gym equipment. "He has immersed himself in Bhakti. This is what Bhakti means." reads one comment. Another user commented,  "Wat A combination of creativity, sprituality, and divinity and Devotee too" "Har Har Mahadev!" wrote a third user.

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Video of man drinking alcohol in middle of road goes viral, here's what happened

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.