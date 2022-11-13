Viral: Man creates massive Shiva Linga with gym equipment, internet reacts

Screengrab

New Delhi: People must work with the same dedication and effort whether in the office or on the field to ensure that things run smoothly. However, with the right set of skills, working smart rather than hard can sometimes pay off better. One such picture proves this. The viral photo shows how a gym instructor used gym equipment to create a massive Shiva Linga. A user named Colours Of Bharat shared the image on Twitter. A Gwalior gym owner is said to have created the Shivling out of gym equipment.

A gym owner from Gwalior recreates a Shivling using gym equipment pic.twitter.com/0KvEeO9Nvw — Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) November 7, 2022

In the viral photo, a man is seen worshipping a Shiva Linga made out of weight plates, dumbbells, and ropes. Garlands and fresh flowers are also used to decorate it. A diya (earthen lamp) is also burned next to the Shiva Linga.

The picture went viral on internet garnering more than 2k likes and numerous reactions. While a section of users lauded the man for his creativity others lashed out at him for creating Shivling out of gym equipment. "He has immersed himself in Bhakti. This is what Bhakti means." reads one comment. Another user commented, "Wat A combination of creativity, sprituality, and divinity and Devotee too" "Har Har Mahadev!" wrote a third user.

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Video of man drinking alcohol in middle of road goes viral, here's what happened